Georgetown Law Professor Fired For Racist Remarks

The conversation took place at the end of a recorded Zoom class after students had left.

Georgetown Law professor Sandra Sellers has been fired after making racist comments about Black students.

A recording of the conversation between adjunct professors, Sellers and David Batson, was released on Twitter.

"You know what I hate to say this, I end up having this angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks. It happens almost every semester. I'm like oh, come on, they're some really good ones, but there's some that are just way at the bottom, it drives me crazy," Sellers said.

The school’s Black Law Students Association is calling on Georgetown to perform an audit of Sellers' grading and student evaluations.

Batson was placed on leave for his role in the conversation, and he's being criticized for not condemning Sellers' remarks.