General Mills Reports $4.3B In Annual Earnings

General Mills, the maker of brands like Cheerios and Yoplait, beat earnings expectations as more Americans eat at home.

If you're among the people eating breakfast at home now as opposed to on the run or in the office, you're not alone.

Sales hit more than $4.3 billion, up from $4 billion the last fiscal year.

The company also makes Yoplait yogurt, Annie's and Green Giant.

General Mills said sales in its pet brands rose, too, though it saw drops in sales at convenience stores and food services.

All this shows Americans are eating more at home now.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share.