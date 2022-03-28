Gas Prices Continue To Drop Slightly Across The U.S.

According to AAA, the national average price for gas has dropped $0.06 to $4.25 over the past two weeks.

Gas prices continue to fall slightly as the average price in the U.S. is down $0.06 over the last two weeks. This comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling $0.98.

Related Story U.S. States Seek To Ease Inflation Burden With Stimulus Payments

According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.25, but that's still $1.42 higher than it was at this time one year ago.

California has the highest average cost in the nation at $5.92 per gallon, while Missouri has the lowest at $3.78 per gallon. The average price of diesel fuel is also down $0.04 over the last two weeks.