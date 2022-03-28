Gas Prices Continue To Drop Slightly Across The U.S.

Gas Prices Continue To Drop Slightly Across The U.S.
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
March 28, 2022
March 28, 2022
According to AAA, the national average price for gas has dropped $0.06 to $4.25 over the past two weeks.

Gas prices continue to fall slightly as the average price in the U.S. is down $0.06 over the last two weeks. This comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling $0.98.

According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.25, but that's still $1.42 higher than it was at this time one year ago.

California has the highest average cost in the nation at $5.92 per gallon, while Missouri has the lowest at $3.78 per gallon. The average price of diesel fuel is also down $0.04 over the last two weeks.

