Gas Prices Are Up Nearly A Dollar From Last Year

The daily U.S. average for gas is now $3.52 a gallon.

The cost has slowly risen over the past month and is up nearly a dollar from this time last year. In California, the price soared to $4.72 a gallon.

It’s one of many things hit by inflation during the pandemic. But the Ukraine conflict stands to make it worse. Russia, currently at odds with the U.S. and NATO, is a major oil producer. If the supply gets cut off, that could lift prices even further for American consumers. It would also hit the transportation industry and virtually any business reliant on it.