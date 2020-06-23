As Air Travel Rebounds, Airlines Still Have No National Safety Mandate

Months into this pandemic, there's no national protocol for safe air travel. That's angered airline workers for months, and a watchdog wants change.

The coronavirus has been spreading in the U.S. for months. But unlike other agencies around the world, the FAA and Department of Transportation have no comprehensive plan to slow the spread of the virus in airports and on airplanes. Now, a government watchdog is urging change. As it turns out, it's been asking for a plan since years before the coronavirus came to the U.S.