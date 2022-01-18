Gallup Poll: U.S. Shifted To Republican Preference In 2021

A poll of 12,000 American adults showed a 14% shift from Democratic preference to Republican preference over the course of 2021.

A new Gallup poll finds the U.S. as a whole is shifting toward the Republican party.

At the beginning of 2021, there was a 9% preference for the Democratic party but a poll at the end of the year found a 5% preference for the GOP. In addition, more Americans identified as political independents in 2021.

The poll was a random sampling of 12,000 U.S. adults