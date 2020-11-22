GA Sen. Kelly Loeffler Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Mixed Results

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her fellow GOP Sen. David Perdue — both facing a January 5 runoff — campaigned together Friday.

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler says she is undergoing more COVID tests after a number of mixed results this weekend.

It's a predicament that could hinder her ability to campaign in a closely-watched re-election effort.

The senator's rapid test results were negative Friday morning, but another test came back positive that night. On Saturday, yet another test came back inconclusive. Those results were retested overnight and came back negative.

Loeffler's campaign spokesperson said she will continue to self-isolate and be retested again to hopefully receive consecutive negative test results.

The senator was maskless Friday around Vice President Mike Pence and fellow Georgia Sen. David Perdue. The trio traveled on a bus together and went to two campaign events, as both senators are facing runoffs.

Before Loeffler's negative retest Sunday, Perdue’s campaign said he would remain home until Loeffler receives more definitive results.

As for the vice president... his office told the Atlanta Journal Constitution Sunday he was awaiting a “confirmatory test” from Loeffler before deciding his next step.

The situation presents a potential problem for a candidate with a January 5 election day looming.

Loeffler's Democratic opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock, said, "I pray that her test results come back negative and that she is back on the campaign trail soon."