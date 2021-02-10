GA Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Trump Call

Former President Trump asked Georgia's Secretary of State to "find" votes to help him change the outcome of the presidential election.

Fulton County prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into the phone call last month between former President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" votes to help him change the outcome of the presidential election.

The county prosecutor asked state officials to preserve documents pertaining to that call.