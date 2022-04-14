Memorial Services Scheduled For Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins was hit by a truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway.

Funeral and memorial services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next week.

A celebration of life will be held April 22 in Pittsburgh, followed by services April 23 in New Jersey and April 24 in Maryland.

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins appeared to be in South Florida this week with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental quarterback, but he didn’t appear in a game last season.

A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022

Additional reporting by The Associated Press