Funeral For Haiti's President Held In His Hometown

A new prime minister was installed in Haiti this week to help ease some of the tension.

The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was returned to his hometown Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation.

Martine Moïse arrived to cries of “Justice! Justice!” as she headed straight to her husband's casket, climbing the stairs and stopping in front of it. Her right arm in a sling, she lay her left arm on the casket and then brought it to her heart as she stood there in silence. Her eyes filled with tears as her three children joined her.

Minutes later, a group of supporters grabbed a large portrait of Moïse and paraded with it as the police band began to play the national anthem over loud wails.

Earlier, cries of “Assassin!” filled the air at the arrival of Haiti's National Police Chief León Charles. Haitians clad in somber suits, shiny shoes and black and white formal dresses shouted and pointed fingers at the neighboring seating platforms where Haitian officials and foreign dignitaries sat above at least a dozen men with high-powered weapons.

“You didn’t take any measures to save Jovenel! You contributed to his killing!” one woman yelled.

Related Story Haiti In Turmoil After Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse

On the grounds below, one Moïse supporter threatened Charles: “You need to leave now or we’re going to get you after the funeral!”

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry arrived after to cries of, “Justice for Jovenel!”

White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters the day before what is expected to be the final ceremony to honor Moïse, who was shot several times on July 7 during an attack at his private home that seriously injured his wife, Martine.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.