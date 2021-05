BioNTech's chief medical officer can't pin down a timeline for when a booster shot would be needed.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

If you've already received both doses, you may not be done with injections.

There's a good chance you'll need a booster shot later.

BioNTech's chief medical officer can't pin down a timeline.

"When exactly and how frequently this need to be, this is something we have to extract from emerging data," said BioNTech Chief Medical Officer Ozlem Tureci.