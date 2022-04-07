Frito-Lay Introduces Cracker Jill Snack To Honor Women In Sports

Cracker Jack maker Frito-Lay has released special-edition bags of Cracker Jill snacks to honor and support women in sports.

"Take Me Out to the Ball Game" is a seventh-inning staple at most baseball games. And now instead of singing "buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks," you'll be able to say "Cracker Jills."

Frito-Lay has released special-edition bags of Cracker Jill snacks to honor and support women in sports.

Fans will be able to buy the special release bags at ballparks across the country.

Cracker Jack is also giving $200,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation.

The company says the special edition of the iconic baseball snack celebrates women who break down barriers in sports. “We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,” said Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

There will be five different Cracker Jill bags.

You can also go online to donate at least $5 to the Women's Sports Foundation to get a bag of Cracker Jills. To learn more about Cracker Jill and to donate to the Women’s Sports Foundation, fans can visit CrackerJill.com.