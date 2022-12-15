Obituaries

Friends, Entertainment Industry Pay Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide Tuesday, prompting tributes across social media from celebrities and friends in the entertainment industry.

Article by Casey Mendoza
December 15, 2022

Tributes are pouring in for the beloved dancer, television producer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Tuesday by suicide.

Dancer Jojo Siwa, who worked as a judge alongside Boss on the reality dance program "So You Think You Can Dance" wrote on Instagram: "tWitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to so many."

Fellow judge Leah Remini wrote: "He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show."

Boss broke into Hollywood as a former contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance" then went on to be a DJ and co-executive producer of "The Ellen Show."

Host Ellen Degeneres wrote on Twitter: "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart."

Among a thread of tweets, Kalen Allen, a fellow personality on the show, wrote: "We were each other's number fan and often the light in each other's darkest hours."

As more celebrities honored Boss online, several others spoke on the importance of mental health and checking in on loved ones.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, said in a statement: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

