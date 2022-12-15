Friends, Entertainment Industry Pay Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide Tuesday, prompting tributes across social media from celebrities and friends in the entertainment industry.
Tributes are pouring in for the beloved dancer, television producer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Tuesday by suicide.
Dancer Jojo Siwa, who worked as a judge alongside Boss on the reality dance program "So You Think You Can Dance" wrote on Instagram: "tWitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to so many."
Fellow judge Leah Remini wrote: "He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show."
Boss broke into Hollywood as a former contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance" then went on to be a DJ and co-executive producer of "The Ellen Show."
Host Ellen Degeneres wrote on Twitter: "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart."
Among a thread of tweets, Kalen Allen, a fellow personality on the show, wrote: "We were each other's number fan and often the light in each other's darkest hours."
To the man upstairs, please welcome the best dance partner, faux DJ, and host… Stephen "tWitch" Boss! Take care of him and take care of his family. You've gained an angel who needs no introduction.— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 14, 2022
Just keep dancing.
As more celebrities honored Boss online, several others spoke on the importance of mental health and checking in on loved ones.
Boss' wife, Allison Holker, said in a statement: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."
It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022
Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022
Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.
So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️
You just never truly know what anyone is going thru. Check on your loved ones. Always be good to people. Man this one hurts. #riptwitch— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) December 14, 2022
If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
