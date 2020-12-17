French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive For COVID-19

Pres. Emmanuel Macron has recently come in contact with several European leaders and other officials.

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, his office says the French leader will self-isolate for seven days and will continue to work remotely.

He's come in contact with several European leaders and other officials this week and last week. Some are going into isolation as a precaution.

The European Union plans to begin vaccinations on December 27th.