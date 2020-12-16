French Court Finds 14 Guilty In 2015 Terror Attacks

The terrorist attacks at the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a French market left 17 people dead, including three gunmen.

Fourteen people were found guilty today in a French court for their involvement in the 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a French market outside Paris.

The accomplices face punishments ranging from five years behind bars to life in prison.

The attacks left 17 dead along with the three gunmen, who claimed the killings in the name of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.