France Unveils $8.8 Billion Plan To Save Its Auto Industry

By Stephanie Sandoval
May 26, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to make France the leading producer of clean vehicles in Europe.
French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled an $8.8 billion plan to save the country's auto industry, which has seen huge losses during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Macron made the announcement during his visit to a Valeo electric car parts factory Tuesday. He said wants to make France the leading producer of clean vehicles in Europe. The goal is to build more than 1 million electric cars every year within five years. 

Macron said France has around 400,000 unsold cars and that the industry has seen an 80% drop in sales.

To help boost sales, the government is offering subsidies to entice consumers. That includes the equivalent of over $7,000 off electric vehicles and $2,000 off hybrids.

