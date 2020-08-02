France Testing Travelers From 16 Countries For Virus Upon Arrival

Travelers from high-risk nations will be tested upon arrival, including those from the United States.

France is now testing travelers from 16 countries, including the U.S., for the coronavirus upon arrival at airports and ports.

Those who test positive must quarantine for 14 days. Due to pandemic precautions, France hasn't permitted general travel to those countries so the testing requirement mostly applies to French citizens entering under limited circumstances or foreigners with homes in France.

Recently, France has increased its coronavirus prevention measures by making testing free nationwide and requiring masks in all public indoor spaces. France has had more than 225,000 confirmed cases and more than 30,000 deaths.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.