France Prepares for Monthlong Lockdown

By Newsy Staff
October 29, 2020
Non-essential businesses — including restaurants — would be ordered to close. But schools, parks and factories in France would remain open.
France is preparing for a monthlong lockdown amid spikes in cases and deaths.

Lawmakers are voting on the restrictions Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron proposed them Wednesday.

Non-essential businesses — including restaurants — would be ordered to close. 

But schools, parks and factories would remain open.

France has reported nearly 36,000 deaths from the coronavirus — the third most in Europe after the UK and Italy.

