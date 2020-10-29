France Prepares for Monthlong Lockdown

Non-essential businesses — including restaurants — would be ordered to close. But schools, parks and factories in France would remain open.

France is preparing for a monthlong lockdown amid spikes in cases and deaths.

Lawmakers are voting on the restrictions Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron proposed them Wednesday.

France has reported nearly 36,000 deaths from the coronavirus — the third most in Europe after the UK and Italy.