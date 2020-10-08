France, Germany, U.K. Target Russians In Navalny Poisoning

Russian opposition leader posted video Thursday accusing Vladimir Putin of attempted murder.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom are seeking economic sanctions targeting Russian actors in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny fell ill from a military-grade nerve agent on an August 20 flight to Germany and was rushed to a hospital. On Tuesday, the Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons said the agent was part of a family of chemical weapons developed under the former Soviet Union.

Now out of the hospital, Navalny posted a video Thursday accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said: "I really believe and I'm sure that it's Vladimir Putin who is behind the attempted murder."

On Wednesday, German and French foreign ministers called on other European countries to join in economic sanctions targeting (quote) "individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms." The Russian government denies involvement.

