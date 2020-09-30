France Banning Use Of Wild Animals In Circuses, Marine Parks

Marine parks won't be allowed to bring in or breed dolphins or whales, while circuses won't be allowed to showcase wild animals like lions and bears.

France is going to gradually ban the use of wild animals in entertainment over the next several years.

The country's minister of ecological transition, made the announcement Tuesday, arguing that animal welfare is a priority.

Starting immediately, the country's three marine parks won't be allowed to bring in or breed dolphins and killer whales and no new marine aquariums can be built. Eventually, traveling circuses won't be allowed to showcase wild animals like tigers, lions, elephants, bears and others. However, the ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.

The new measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years. France said solutions will be found for each animal "on a case-by-case basis."

The French government will implement an 8 million-euro package – or about $9.2 million – to help people who are currently working in circuses and marine parks find other jobs over the next several years.

