Four Skiers Dead, Four Rescued From Avalanche Near Salt Lake City

Across the U.S., 20 people have died in avalanches during the 2020-2021 season.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

At least four skiers were killed and four others rescued from an avalanche near Salt Lake City Saturday.

Rescue teams worked in Millcreek Canyon to bring the deceased off the mountain, while the survivors were rescued via helicopter after digging themselves out.

"Is everybody accounted for? Are there any buried?"





"Negative they have been unburied."

Two groups ranging in their early 20s to late 30s began skiing on the mountain at the same time, which authorities believe may have unintentionally triggered the avalanche. The victims were said to be experienced skiers.

The area was under an avalanche warning following heavy snowfall and high winds.

Nationwide, a total of 20 people have died in avalanches in the U.S. during the 2020-2021 season, including two others in Utah last month.