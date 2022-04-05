'Fortnite' Purchases Raise $144 Million For Ukraine Relief

The proceeds will be divided between five organizations including UNICEF, the U.N. Refugee Agency and World Central Kitchen Food Relief.

Video game company Epic Games raised $144 million for humanitarian aid for those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The fundraising included all real-money Fortnite purchases over the last two weeks.

Epic says $36 million was raised on the first day alone.

Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.



Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. pic.twitter.com/lPAa8lmfJn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2022

Game developers Riot Games and Humble Bundle have also raised money to support Ukraine.