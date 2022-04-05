'Fortnite' Purchases Raise $144 Million For Ukraine Relief

SMS
'Fortnite' Purchases Raise $144 Million For Ukraine Relief
By Alex Livingston
and Newsy Staff
and Jay Strubberg
By Alex Livingston
and Newsy Staff
and Jay Strubberg
April 5, 2022
April 5, 2022
The proceeds will be divided between five organizations including UNICEF, the U.N. Refugee Agency and World Central Kitchen Food Relief.

Video game company Epic Games raised $144 million for humanitarian aid for those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The fundraising included all real-money Fortnite purchases over the last two weeks. 

Epic says $36 million was raised on the first day alone.

The proceeds will be divided between five organizations including UNICEF, the U.N. Refugee Agency and World Central Kitchen Food Relief by Chef José Andrés. 

Game developers Riot Games and Humble Bundle have also raised money to support Ukraine.

SMS