Former U.S. Surgeon General Reflects On 2 Years Of COVID

This week marks two years since the first COVID case was confirmed in the U.S. on Jan. 22, 2020.

Since then, 68.6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., and there have been more than 858,000 deaths, according to the New York Times COVID data tracker.

Newsy spoke with the former U.S. Surgeon General during the Trump administration, Dr. Jerome Adams, about where the U.S. currently stands with the virus compared to when the pandemic began.