Former ‘Roe’ Attorney Gloria Allred On SCOTUS Ruling

"This is an extremist decision," said Allred.

Gloria Allred, the attorney who represented Norma McCorvey, better known in legal documents as Jane Roe, speaks out.

Allred explained that she's concerned that women will have to risk their lives and resort to illegal and unsafe abortion procedures.

“This is not a conservative decision; this is an extremist decision. In cities across the nation, we must make our voices heard because we all have a stake in this,” Allred told CNN, adding that she was “outraged” after hearing the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.