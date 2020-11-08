Former President George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On Victory

Bush said the election was "fundamentally fair" and "its outcome clear" but supported recount by Trump campaign if they feel it is necessary.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

George W. Bush — the only living, former Republican President — has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election win.

In a statement, Bush also praised Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for her historic win — becoming the first woman, first Black person and first South Asian to be selected vice president.

"The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris – and the best of us all," the president said. "We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future. "

"We urge all Americans to join us in wishing our next President and Vice President well."

Bush has said he did not vote for President Trump in 2016 and the Bush family has clashed with him over the years.

On Sunday though, Bush congratulated President Trump for his "hard-fought campaign" and called the high voter turnout a "positive sign of the health of our democracy."

President Bush added the election was "fundamentally fair" and "its outcome is clear" but supported President Trump's campaign pursuing recounts if they felt it was necessary.

President Trump has yet to concede the election — making a number of unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud in key states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.