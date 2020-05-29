Former Minneapolis Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd Arrested

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday.

The former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd was arrested Friday.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by state investigators. Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman later announced Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd died Monday after Chauvin pinned him to the ground and held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes, as Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe." The incident sparked nationwide protests.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted the news of Chauvin's arrest, calling the move, "the first step towards justice."