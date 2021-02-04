Former Officer Charged In Andre Hill's Death

A former Columbus, Ohio police officer is expected in court today after prosecutors charged him with felony murder.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A former Columbus, Ohio police officer is expected in court today after prosecutors charged him with felony murder. This is tied to the police shooting death of Andre Hill.

The felony murder charge comes from a grand jury indictment as the former Columbus police officer, Adam Coy shot Andre Hill multiple times while responding to a call back in December. It's important to note Coy did not turn his body camera on.

"Truth is the best friend of justice and the grand jury here found the truth. Andre Hill should not be dead," said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Adam Coy also faces a felonious assault charge and two counts of dereliction of duty. The latter stemming from the fact that Coy did not turn on his body camera and the fact that he did not tell other officers that were responding on the call or with him on the call that Hill represented a threat to Coy.