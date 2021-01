Former Gov. Rick Snyder's health director and other former officials will also be charged although it's unclear what they will be charged with.

We're still seeing fallout from the Flint water crisis.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder will now face charges after a new investigation was launched.

His health director and other former officials will also be charged. That's according to the Associated Press.

It's still unclear what they will be charged with.