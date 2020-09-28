Former Louisville Officer Brett Hankison To Be Arraigned

Brett Hankison is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. The former officer is currently out on a $15,000 bond.

The former Louisville Police detective charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the Breonna Taylor case is expected to plead not guilty.

Hankison is the only officer involved in the Taylor case who is facing criminal charges. His charges aren't related to her killing, but rather to bullets that flew into a neighboring apartment.

If convicted on all three counts, he faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars. Police shot and killed Taylor back in March.

Contains footage from CNN.