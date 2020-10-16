After Getting COVID-19, Chris Christie Says He Should Have Worn Mask

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he spent a week in intensive care at the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

We are hearing from Chris Christie as he recovers from COVID-19.





In a statement, the former New Jersey Governor said he was wrong for not wearing a mask at the White House and called on all leaders to promote the use of face coverings.





Christie said he spent a week in intensive care at the hospital.





He was in attendance at Judge Barrett's nomination event and helped President Trump prepare for the first presidential debate.