Former FBI Director Testifies On Russian Interference In 2016 Election

Andrew McCabe is the fourth former law enforcement official to testify before the Senate committee as a part of its review of the Russia probe.

Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe is testifying on Capitol Hill today ... defending the bureau's decision to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham and other Republican lawmakers say the probe was politically motivated and meant to undermine President Trump.

Graham said, "I guess what we're saying is you accept without any doubt is that the FBI should have looked at all things Trump based on papadopoulos that it would have been of their election of duty not to do so. What're suggesting is that when the C.I.A informs the FBI that Hillary Clinton may have signed off on a plan to link Trump to Russia for political reasons, nobody did anything."

A Justice Department watchdog found "no evidence of political bias or improper motivation" behind that investigation.

