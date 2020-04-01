Former 'Bachelor' Star Speaks On Public Recovery From COVID-19

Newsy spoke with former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood about his recovery from COVID-19.

Casey Mendoza: "What's it been like documenting something so difficult so publicly?"

Colton Underwood: "I have to be very careful of everything that I say, all the way from not listing my medications now, because I'm not a health care provider."

Colton Underwood is a former NFL player, reality TV star from "The Bachelor" and writer.

In mid-March, he tested positive for the coronavirus and later wrote for Cosmopolitan: "I slept 15 or 16 hours each day. Just coughing and trying to breathe took all my energy."

Underwood: "I'm 28. I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly. I eat healthy. And I became symptomatic a few days ago. Got my test results back today, and they are positive. … The reason I'm sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay at home."

Underwood: "My whole advice, just to put blanket-ly out there, is just listen to your health department and the CDC guidelines and everybody that is a health professional right now. There's so much information out there. So just do your homework, ask the right questions and get your answers."

Underwood is now in better health and promoting his new memoir.

Underwood: "It's sort of a weird time to be promoting a book, but you know what? If it gives anybody a distraction for a few days or any type of hope, or if they take anything away from it, then I feel like it's been a success. So I just want to say thank you in advance to everybody."