Ford's Electric Truck Will Be Built For Towing, Hauling

September 17, 2020
Its competitors in the electric-vehicle space have been more focused on recreation in their trucks.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Ford just updated plans for its electric F-150. It's beefing up.
That electric F-150 will be built for heavy-duty hauling and towing, not just for fun.
Notable, because some of Ford's competitors, like Tesla and GM, are focusing on recreation in their electric trucks.
Ford's F-series has been the best-selling pickup truck in the country for the past 40 years, generating $42 billion last year.
The electric version should be out in a couple years.