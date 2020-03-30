Ford Says It Will Build 50,000 Ventilators In Just 100 Days

The automaker expects to make 50,000 ventilators by July 4 and up to 30,000 a month after that, as needed.

Ford will make 50,000 ventilators for coronavirus patients in just 100 days. Afterwards, it will make 30,000 a month, as needed. It's partnering with General Electric Healthcare to make the lifesaving machines amid the global pandemic.

Ford said the simplified ventilators "operate on air pressure without the need for electricity" and are "responsive to the needs of most COVID-19 patients."

The company's president and CEO said: "The Ford and GE Healthcare teams ... have found a way to produce this vitally needed ventilator quickly and in meaningful numbers. By producing this ventilator in Michigan, in strong partnership with the [United Auto Workers union], we can help health care workers save lives, and that's our No. 1 priority."

Ford said it expects to produce 1,500 ventilators by the end of April and 50,000 by July 4. It's sending a team to work in Florida for the time being, but production will start in Michigan the week of April 20.

