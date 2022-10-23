Forced Change

Katrina left 80% of New Orleans underwater, 70% of homes damaged, and destroyed infrastructure. Half the population moved and many have not returned.

This is an in-depth look at 4 stories of people who left New Orleans because of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and never returned. This 14-year epic investigates why they left, why they didn't return and how they are still deeply affected close to 15 years after the greatest natural disaster in American history changed their lives forever.

Related Story Natural Disasters Are Getting Worse, But So Is FEMA Aid For Survivors