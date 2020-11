Football Celebration Forces COVID Testing for Notre Dame Students

University says students who leave for extended winter break before taking a COVID-19 test, won't be able to register for classes.

The University of Notre Dame is mandating COVID testing for students after fans stormed the football field Saturday when the team beat Clemson.

The university's president said all students must receive a test before they leave for an extended winter break.

If students don't complete the test or leave before getting their results, they'll be prevented from registering for classes.