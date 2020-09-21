Foot Locker Teams Up With Rock The Vote

Foot Locker will let shoppers register to vote in stores on National Voter Registration Day.

Foot Locker is teaming up with Rock the Vote for National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.

The shoe retailer will help register people in more than 2,000 of its stores. It has also opened a portal on its website.

Foot Locker says more than 4 million young people are eligible to vote for the first time this November.

The company's CEO said, "In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future – and our collective role in shaping it – has never been more important."

Rock the Vote has a history of athletic pairings, previously working with NBA and WNBA teams for its voter registration efforts.

Contains footage from CNN.

