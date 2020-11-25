WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Food Pantries See Surge In Need Before Holiday

By Newsy Staff
November 25, 2020
Food banks are drawing millions of Americans destabilized by this pandemic. 

A football stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this was a line for another food line in Dallas, Texas. The pantry gave out around 600,000 pounds of food to nearly 25,000 people. 

And as millions of unemployed and under-employed Americans struggle to make ends meet, there's been newfound hope that President-Elect Joe Biden can help grease the wheels with top members of congress to get some relief passed.

