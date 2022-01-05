Flying Cars Are A Real Concept At The Consumer Electronics Show

Flying cars, autonomous racecars, virtual reality roller coasters and more were on display this year.

The biggest "toys" were on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

It even featured a flying car concept, which you can drive like an electric car and can fly like a quadcopter, similar to a drone or plane.

"You have two options — either you do vertical takeoff or you run on a runway," Guy Kaplinsky, co-founder of Aska, said. "Right now, we're training the software."

The first flights of the non-simulator version are planned for later this year. Orders are already being taken for delivery in 2026, though there are a number of other players worldwide that are trying to be first to market with an electric flying car. The world may begin seeing them in the air this year.

NEWSY'S JASON BELLINI: This seems pretty easy to fly. Does that mean any fool can hop in here and fly?

PILOT DAVID HOOVER: Oh, you have to have a private pilot's license - minimum.

BELLINI: So, you crash one of those flying cars, and it could cost you your life. But if you crash one of these autonomous race cars, it’s going to cost you a lot of money. These guys are going to be racing here at CES later in the week. To me, they look like the world’s largest matchbox cars, and when racing these, it’s really not about the driver anymore. It’s about the scientists who create the algorithms that drive these things and try to keep them from crashing in to one another.

Five cars will be going head to head in the autonomous Indy race on Friday at speeds topping out at 240 miles per hour.

Compared to an autonomous racecar, those are slow. The Damon Hyperrider, which was just introduced at CES, only goes 170 miles per hour. It's the fastest electric motorcycle in the world, according to the company, and it shows just how fast electric mobility is advancing.