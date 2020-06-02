George Floyd Independent Autopsy Lists Asphyxia As Cause Of Death

The report shows compression to the neck and back, caused by Derek Chauvin and other officers on the scene, led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.

An independent autopsy from George Floyd's family determined the cause of Floyd's death to be asphyxia and the manner of death to be homicide.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said the results of this autopsy is even more reason why the other officers involved in the arrest should be criminally prosecuted in this case.

This independent report slightly differs from the Hennepin County autopsy. Both reports classify Floyd's death as a homicide, but the official report points to other factors like potential intoxicants in Floyd's body and underlying health conditions like heart disease.

It says these other factors, "in combination with" Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd's neck, is what led to Floyd's death.

Memorials for Floyd will be held in Minneapolis on Thursday and North Carolina on Saturday. His funeral will take place next Tuesday in Houston.