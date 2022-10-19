George Floyd's Family Issues Cease-And-Desist Letter To Kanye West

October 19, 2022
In a podcast interview, West claimed Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, not neck compression by an officer as the medical examiner ruled.
George Floyd's family has issued a cease and desist letter to entertainer Kanye West, now legally known as Ye.
The family is reportedly going to file a $250 million lawsuit against West after statements he made on a podcast about how Floyd died.
During the interview, West claimed Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose and suggested that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did not cause Floyd's death when he knelt on his neck.
A medical examiner ruled Floyd died from "law enforcement restraint and neck compression," and that fentanyl was only a contributing factor.