George Floyd's Family Issues Cease-And-Desist Letter To Kanye West

SMS
George Floyd's Family Issues Cease-And-Desist Letter To Kanye West
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 19, 2022
October 19, 2022
In a podcast interview, West claimed Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, not neck compression by an officer as the medical examiner ruled.

George Floyd's family has issued a cease and desist letter to entertainer Kanye West, now legally known as Ye.  

The family is reportedly going to file a $250 million lawsuit against West after statements he made on a podcast about how Floyd died.

Related StoryDerek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For George Floyd's MurderDerek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For George Floyd's Murder

During the interview, West claimed Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose and suggested that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did not cause Floyd's death when he knelt on his neck.

A medical examiner ruled Floyd died from "law enforcement restraint and neck compression," and that fentanyl was only a contributing factor.

SMS