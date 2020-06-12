Floridians Observe Pulse Nightclub Shooting Anniversary

Four years ago, 49 people were killed at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. More than 50 others were injured in the shooting.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Americans are remembering one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

On Friday morning, Florida residents observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims. And flags across the state were lowered to half staff.

Mourners typically gather outside the nightclub on the somber anniversary to pay their respects. But this year, a prerecorded ceremony was broadcast online due to coronavirus concerns.

The nightclub is currently home to a makeshift memorial. But the city of Orlando has plans to turn the site into a permanent memorial and museum in the next few years.

Contains footage from CNN.