Florida Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis has opposed certain mitigation measures despite the state reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases each day.

Florida is now the third state to reach 1 million coronavirus cases.

The Florida Department of Health added more than 8,000 positive case numbers today, pushing its total number of cases over the million milestone.

Only Texas and California have reported similar numbers.

Just yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's opposed to mandates and doesn't think they work.

He also confirmed schools will remain open for in-person learning through the spring.