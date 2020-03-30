Florida Sets Up Checkpoints To Screen Motorists From COVID-19 Hotspots

Travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana are being ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Florida has set up highway checkpoints to screen motorists as they enter the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the creation of the checkpoints to try to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus in Florida.

Here's how they work: Motorists crossing into Florida from Georgia or Alabama are being directed to the nearest checkpoints, which are set up at weigh stations and staffed by Florida Highway Patrol troopers. There, travelers will be asked about their trip.

Local outlets report many drivers are being allowed to immediately get back on the highway. But if they report coming from an area with a large number of confirmed coronavirus cases — including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana — then they'll be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days or for the entire duration of their visit, if that's shorter. All travelers from those areas are also required to fill out forms with their contact information.

New York City has recorded the most deaths in the U.S. so far from the coronavirus. And the CDC has urged residents in the New York tri-state area to not travel domestically.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, commercial vehicles are allowed to bypass the checkpoints. So are drivers "performing military, emergency, health or infrastructure response."

A North Carolina county is taking things a step further — it's set up checkpoints to keep all non-property owners from entering.

Contains footage from CNN.