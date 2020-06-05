WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Florida Records Spike In COVID-19 Cases As Much Of State Reopens

SMS
Florida Records Spike In COVID-19 Cases As Much Of State Reopens
By LeeAnne Lowry
By LeeAnne Lowry
June 5, 2020
June 5, 2020
The state also reported 41 new deaths Thursday.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Florida reported Thursday its biggest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since March.

The Florida Department of Health counted 1,419 new cases in one day. That adds 2 percent to the total, bringing the state's cases to over 60,000. The health department also reported 41 deaths Thursday.

The spike came just a day before most Florida counties entered a second phase of loosening coronavirus lockdowns.

COVID-19 cases in Florida could be particularly dangerous because one in every five residents is over 65, about 4.5 percentage points higher than the rest of the country.

Florida also has a relatively high rate of another high-risk category — hypertension — with over a third of its population affected as of 2017.

A public health expert reminded Politico that symptoms don't show up for a couple weeks. That means this spike can likely be attributed to Memorial Day weekend.

SMS