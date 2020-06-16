Florida Sees Highest One-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Florida recorded more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the spike in cases in Florida Tuesday, as some parts of the state grow hesitant about the next phases of reopening.

Florida recorded more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. That's a record one-day increase. DeSantis attributes the jump to more testing in the state, especially among vulnerable populations like migrant and farmworkers, prisoners, and long-term care facility residents.

Most of Florida has moved into the second phase of reopening, which allows for bars and movie theaters to reopen under restrictions. Some parts, like Miami, are hesitant to move into the third phase.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Monday he was concerned about the increase in cases over the last couple of weeks. But he added that residents should just remain cautious and that "we're not going backwards as of yet, but we're kind of sounding the alarm."

Florida has more than 80,000 confirmed cases of the virus and roughly 3,000 deaths.