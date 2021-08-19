Florida School Board Mandates Masks Amid Outbreak

By Simon Kaufman
August 19, 2021
More than 10,000 students in Hillsborough County are stuck at home due to the virus.
We told you yesterday about a county in Florida where thousands of students are isolating or quarantining because of COVID. 

Now the Hillsborough County school board says it will impose a 30-day mask mandate for students and staff.  

Parents there spoke out at a school board meeting. 

"We are surrendering our children to a pandemic of sincere ignorance and conscience stupidity," said one parent.

The board's 5-2 vote to mandate masks came a week after classes started. 

Now the decision could set up a clash with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who says mask mandates are illegal.

