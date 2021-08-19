Florida School Board Mandates Masks Amid Outbreak

More than 10,000 students in Hillsborough County are stuck at home due to the virus.

We told you yesterday about a county in Florida where thousands of students are isolating or quarantining because of COVID.

Now the Hillsborough County school board says it will impose a 30-day mask mandate for students and staff.

Parents there spoke out at a school board meeting.

"We are surrendering our children to a pandemic of sincere ignorance and conscience stupidity," said one parent.

The board's 5-2 vote to mandate masks came a week after classes started.

Now the decision could set up a clash with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who says mask mandates are illegal.