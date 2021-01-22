Florida Restricts COVID Vaccines To State Residents

Officials in Florida issued new guidelines aimed specifically at tourists and out of state residents.

Officials in Florida issued new guidelines for the states vaccination process aimed specifically at tourists and out of state residents. Katherine, good morning. What is the new guidance and why is it being implemented?

Florida wants to cut down on what's called vaccine tourists. There are reports that foreigners are flying into Florida to get vaccinated. While vacationing in Miami last month, a vaccine became available so they traveled four years away to Tampa and they were able to get appointments to get shots. Clients have expressed interest in paying $80,000 to fly same-day, roundtrip to Florida to get the vaccine. So now only full-time and part-time Florida residents can get vaccinated in the state. And those part-time residents include those who only come to Florida for the winter. They'll have to show their residency. Before this many providers were just requiring proof of age, Alex.

Now I have to know, how many nonresidents have been vaccinated in Florida?

According to state data, 100,000 people have gotten their first vaccines in the state of floor. 41,000 of those have all right gotten their second dose. What we don't know right now is how many nonresidents come from the U.S. And how many are coming from another country.