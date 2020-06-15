Florida Reports Two-Day Spike In COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Florida reopens but officials say the spike reflects more testing.

As Florida continues reopening efforts, the state's department of health reported its second consecutive day of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

According to state health officials, 2,581 new cases were reported Saturday and 2,016 were reported on Sunday.

Earlier this month, bars and movie theaters were given approval to reopen, but with some restrictions in place. Meanwhile beaches in parts of the state have been reopening since April.

Florida health officials say the higher number of cases don't indicate a more active virus but reflect increased testing statewide.

Still, ABC News reports that the mayor of Miami is considering delaying further reopening plans for the city, should the case numbers continue to climb quickly.

