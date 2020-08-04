Florida Reports Lowest Number Of New Infections Since Mid-June

On Monday, Florida reported 4,752 people tested positive for the coronavirus. That's the lowest number of new infections since mid-June.

Florida may have dodged significant damage from Isaias, but the state continues to battle the coronavirus.

There was what seems like good news earlier this week: Florida reported its lowest number of new infections since mid-June Monday.

But that tally could be partially due to the storm. The state closed down some testing sites over the weekend as a precaution.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned slow test result turnaround times could also be to blame for the dip in new cases. In an attempt to fix that, DeSantis said two testing locations will convert to 15-minute rapid tests for people with symptoms or people 65 and older.

"For those folks who are older or symptomatic or both, you're gonna be able to go in, get the antigen test, and in 15 minutes walk out with a result. That's not only good for the test taker and the patient, it's also good for officials monitoring the trends," DeSantis said.

This comes as some Florida school districts reopened Monday, but the debate whether to hold in-person classes is ongoing.